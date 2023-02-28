COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.67, and it changed around $0.32 or 9.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.99M. COMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.00, offering almost -2488.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.89% since then. We note from COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) trade information

Instantly COMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.67% year-to-date, but still down -1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) is -68.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 232.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect COMSovereign Holding Corp. to make $12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.61 million and $4.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 149.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 191.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.90%.

COMS Dividends

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 24.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.24% of COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares, and 4.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.02%. COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Buckingham Strategic Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.22% of the shares, which is about 1.81 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC, with 1.22% or 1.81 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $87951.0, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $42752.0, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.