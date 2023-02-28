Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around -$0.27 or -8.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $886.76M. CBD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -88.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.51% since then. We note from Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CBD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Instantly CBD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.36 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.65% year-to-date, but still down -9.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is -25.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBD is forecast to be at a low of $3.67 and a high of $7.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -155.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.69 percent over the past six months and at a -69.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.30%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.80%.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 2.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares, and 6.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.00%. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock is held by 81 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $9.12 million.

Banco BTG Pactual SA, with 0.85% or 2.28 million shares worth $7.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $2.05 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.