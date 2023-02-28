China Natural Resources Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of CHNR Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.87M. CHNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -92.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.86% since then. We note from China Natural Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.48K.

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.68% year-to-date, but still down -14.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) is 62.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26460.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.00%.

CHNR Dividends

China Natural Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 05.

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.34% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. China Natural Resources Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 39700.0 shares worth $20250.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.04% or 17437.0 shares worth $8894.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 12136.0 shares worth $4918.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.