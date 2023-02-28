Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 24.95 million shares of the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.06 or 25.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.10M. CBIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.40, offering almost -33.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.0% since then. We note from Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CBIO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Instantly CBIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3488 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.79% year-to-date, but still up 20.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) is 2.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBIO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.06 percent over the past six months and at a 131.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -89.10%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.44 million and $794k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.07% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, and 20.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.90%. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.23% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $2.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.72% or 2.75 million shares worth $1.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $0.83 million, making up 5.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.