Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN): Decline Of -2220.51% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $451.98M. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.90, offering almost -152.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.5% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Canaan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CAN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Canaan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.05 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.52% year-to-date, but still down -8.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is -17.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAN is forecast to be at a low of $28.16 and a high of $63.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2220.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -931.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Canaan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.61 percent over the past six months and at a -58.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Canaan Inc. to make $29.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -86.30%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 21.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.59%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.03% of the shares, which is about 6.39 million shares worth $20.95 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.45% or 3.88 million shares worth $12.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $6.69 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $6.3 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.