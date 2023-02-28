Can UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around $0.22 or 11.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.81M. UPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.65, offering almost -984.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.06% since then. We note from UpHealth Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.87K.

UpHealth Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UPH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UpHealth Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

Instantly UPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4800 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.74% year-to-date, but still down -7.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) is -9.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPH is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -358.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

UpHealth Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.75 percent over the past six months and at a -1,486.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect UpHealth Inc. to make $41.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.91 million and $35.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.30%.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 03.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.46% of UpHealth Inc. shares, and 15.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.56%. UpHealth Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.08% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $1.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.81% or 0.27 million shares worth $1.45 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 98457.0 shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.