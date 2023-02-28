Can SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.56M. SOBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.57, offering almost -409.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.43% since then. We note from SOBR Safe Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Instantly SOBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.9400 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 97.92% year-to-date, but still down -35.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is 57.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOBR is forecast to be at a low of $5.07 and a high of $5.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -169.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -169.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

SOBR Safe Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 66.30 percent over the past six months and at a -112.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $530k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOBR Safe Inc. to make $640k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.60%.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.67% of SOBR Safe Inc. shares, and 13.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.28%. SOBR Safe Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.34% of the shares, which is about 1.25 million shares worth $3.35 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP, with 1.06% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 35145.0 shares worth $42525.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 6350.0 shares worth around $7683.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.