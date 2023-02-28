Can CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.25, and it changed around $2.54 or 17.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $780.51M. CDNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.50, offering almost -140.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.13% since then. We note from CareDx Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 943.23K.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Instantly CDNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.77 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 51.18% year-to-date, but still up 28.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is 12.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.65 day(s).

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

CareDx Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.35 percent over the past six months and at a 58.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CareDx Inc to make $81.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $79.22 million and $79.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.50%. CareDx Inc earnings are expected to increase by -45.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.43% of CareDx Inc shares, and 103.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.19%. CareDx Inc stock is held by 266 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.56% of the shares, which is about 6.19 million shares worth $70.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.46% or 5.07 million shares worth $86.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.13 million shares worth $69.98 million, making up 11.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 4.65 million shares worth around $53.02 million, which represents about 8.68% of the total shares outstanding.