Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.95, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. BDN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.55, offering almost -144.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.17% since then. We note from Brandywine Realty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) trade information

Instantly BDN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.32 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.25% year-to-date, but still down -4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is -7.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.53 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) estimates and forecasts

Brandywine Realty Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.27 percent over the past six months and at a -15.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -266.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $128.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to make $128.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.5 million and $124.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust earnings are expected to increase by 349.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

BDN Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 12.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares, and 95.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.20%. Brandywine Realty Trust stock is held by 372 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 18.70% of the shares, which is about 32.09 million shares worth $216.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 17.10% or 29.34 million shares worth $198.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 12.76 million shares worth $78.48 million, making up 7.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 7.77 million shares worth around $50.96 million, which represents about 4.53% of the total shares outstanding.