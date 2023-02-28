BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $100.74, and it changed around -$2.5 or -2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.40B. BMRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $117.77, offering almost -16.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.79% since then. We note from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BMRN as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) trade information

Instantly BMRN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 105.69 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.66% year-to-date, but still down -4.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is -14.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMRN is forecast to be at a low of $83.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) estimates and forecasts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.69 percent over the past six months and at a 81.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -61.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $536.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to make $587.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $449.81 million and $519.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.20%.

BMRN Dividends

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, and 101.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.84%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stock is held by 875 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.50% of the shares, which is about 17.63 million shares worth $1.49 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.22% or 17.11 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.83 million shares worth $914.32 million, making up 4.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 6.25 million shares worth around $529.52 million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.