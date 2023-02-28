Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. AUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.54, offering almost -338.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.17% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7650 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.14% year-to-date, but still down -17.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is -6.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUR is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -369.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -385.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aurora Innovation Inc. to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.94 million and $42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -99.40%.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 15.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.20% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, and 40.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.04%. Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.30% of the shares, which is about 54.04 million shares worth $119.43 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 5.32% or 39.42 million shares worth $87.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 34.67 million shares worth $76.61 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.86 million shares worth around $24.0 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.