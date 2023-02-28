Are Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.68M. PBLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.60, offering almost -7261.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.36% since then. We note from Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PBLA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.7 for the current quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3290 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.41% year-to-date, but still down -11.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -26.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBLA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -740.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -740.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.57% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 1.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.24%. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.65% of the shares, which is about 54420.0 shares worth $0.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.37% or 5558.0 shares worth $60093.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4915.0 shares worth $53140.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 515.0 shares worth around $5568.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.