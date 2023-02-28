Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $80.16, and it changed around -$1.03 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.83B. ADM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.88, offering almost -23.35% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $70.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.65% since then. We note from Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ADM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) trade information

Instantly ADM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.00 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 3.42%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -13.67% year-to-date, but still down -1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is -4.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADM is forecast to be at a low of $87.00 and a high of $117.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -10.50 percent over the past six months and at a -14.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to make $27.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.65 billion and $27.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company earnings are expected to increase by 61.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.80% per year for the next five years.

ADM Dividends

Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, and 82.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock is held by 1,555 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.46% of the shares, which is about 62.97 million shares worth $5.07 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with 8.52% or 46.8 million shares worth $3.76 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 25.02 million shares worth $2.32 billion, making up 4.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.72 million shares worth around $1.34 billion, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.