Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 4.3 million shares of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.57M. USAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.31, offering almost -151.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.85% since then. We note from Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.13K.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended USAS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Instantly USAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.50% year-to-date, but still up 3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is -20.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USAS is forecast to be at a low of $0.66 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -236.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.38 percent over the past six months and at a 26.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Americas Gold and Silver Corporation to make $22.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.25 million and $26.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.90%.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.26% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, and 26.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.16%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock is held by 51 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.79% of the shares, which is about 9.78 million shares worth $5.56 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with 3.74% or 7.65 million shares worth $4.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.81 million shares worth $5.01 million, making up 4.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 5.06 million shares worth around $2.88 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.