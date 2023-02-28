Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.70M. TCRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.01, offering almost -603.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.07% since then. We note from Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TCRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6450 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.63% year-to-date, but still down -10.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is -18.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCRT is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1215.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.57 percent over the past six months and at a 56.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 269.30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 03.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.97% of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 31.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.15%. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with MSD Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 15.15 million shares worth $26.06 million.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with 6.77% or 14.64 million shares worth $25.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.81 million shares worth $9.99 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $5.24 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.