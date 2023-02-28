Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $58.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.28, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.53B. AJRD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.59, offering almost -0.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.25% since then. We note from Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AJRD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) trade information

Instantly AJRD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.29 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is 0.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AJRD is forecast to be at a low of $58.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) estimates and forecasts

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.96 percent over the past six months and at a 43.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $615.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.50%. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -48.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.30% per year for the next five years.

AJRD Dividends

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.46% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, and 92.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.10%. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock is held by 374 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.45% of the shares, which is about 13.25 million shares worth $529.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.15% or 8.17 million shares worth $326.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.61 million shares worth $313.75 million, making up 6.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $91.17 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.