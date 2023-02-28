ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.49, and it changed around -$1.04 or -9.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $627.51M. ACMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.93, offering almost -166.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.95% since then. We note from ACM Research Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 826.00K.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.52 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.06% year-to-date, but still down -16.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is -16.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

ACM Research Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.66 percent over the past six months and at a 33.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 39.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -48.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,000.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ACM Research Inc. to make $90.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95.14 million and $42.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 114.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 109.70%. ACM Research Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 95.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 42.74% per year for the next five years.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 08.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.93% of ACM Research Inc. shares, and 69.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.53%. ACM Research Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.99% of the shares, which is about 4.89 million shares worth $60.91 million.

Snow Lake Capital (HK) Limited, with 6.62% or 3.6 million shares worth $44.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $15.31 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $8.5 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.