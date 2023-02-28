ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Stock Forecast 2023: $27.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.83, and it changed around $1.43 or 7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.17B. ACAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.06, offering almost -34.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.24% since then. We note from ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended ACAD as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

Instantly ACAD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.82 on Monday, 02/27/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.84% year-to-date, but still up 11.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 12.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.49, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACAD is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.01 percent over the past six months and at a 26.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $140.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $115.47 million and $134.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

ACAD Dividends

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 97.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.96%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 318 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 25.89% of the shares, which is about 41.92 million shares worth $877.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.20% or 13.28 million shares worth $277.81 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.33 million shares worth $111.48 million, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.67 million shares worth around $76.7 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.