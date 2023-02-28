Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.60, and it changed around -$6.89 or -8.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.34B. ACHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.85, offering almost -22.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.86% since then. We note from Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.06K.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ACHC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) trade information

Instantly ACHC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.94 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.59% year-to-date, but still down -8.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is -13.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACHC is forecast to be at a low of $82.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) estimates and forecasts

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.94 percent over the past six months and at a 9.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $660.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. to make $673.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $593.48 million and $616.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 99.20%. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.59% per year for the next five years.

ACHC Dividends

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares, and 104.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.70%. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stock is held by 467 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.70% of the shares, which is about 9.73 million shares worth $760.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.63% or 8.76 million shares worth $684.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.88 million shares worth $381.91 million, making up 5.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $231.19 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.