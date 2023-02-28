In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.44, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $620.49M. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.48, offering almost -147.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.24% since then. We note from 8×8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

8×8 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended EGHT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 8×8 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.93 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.93% year-to-date, but still down -10.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is 12.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGHT is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

8×8 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.09 percent over the past six months and at a 275.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $185.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect 8×8 Inc. to make $190.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181.37 million and $187.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.92%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.41% of 8×8 Inc. shares, and 104.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.47%. 8×8 Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 17.88% of the shares, which is about 19.97 million shares worth $108.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 16.17% or 18.06 million shares worth $98.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.28 million shares worth $45.03 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 5.64 million shares worth around $30.7 million, which represents about 5.05% of the total shares outstanding.