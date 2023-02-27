Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.43 million shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.70M. ZOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.43, offering almost -79.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.68 million.

Zomedica Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zomedica Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2690 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.40% year-to-date, but still down -11.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -8.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZOM is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Zomedica Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.22 percent over the past six months and at a 60.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp. to make $6.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 04.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Zomedica Corp. shares, and 9.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.77%. Zomedica Corp. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 42.88% of the shares, which is about 46.33 million shares worth $9.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.48% or 11.32 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 31.05 million shares worth $6.55 million, making up 28.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13.48 million shares worth around $2.84 million, which represents about 12.47% of the total shares outstanding.