Why Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.05 or 8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.40M. STRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.44, offering almost -1062.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.31% since then. We note from Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 468.80K.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended STRC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Instantly STRC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7000 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 10.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STRC is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1228.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -446.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.05 percent over the past six months and at a -67.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 177.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to make $5.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1 million and $743k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 461.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 575.60%.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.51% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares, and 18.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.04%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock is held by 99 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.51% of the shares, which is about 6.98 million shares worth $15.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.76% or 4.26 million shares worth $9.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.36 million shares worth $5.24 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $1.3 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.