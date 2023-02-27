Why Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $728.70M. PGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.50, offering almost -3315.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.56% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PGY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2150 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.15% year-to-date, but still down -17.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is 3.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PGY is forecast to be at a low of $1.35 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -197.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.61 percent over the past six months and at a 142.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $163.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to make $181.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.01% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, and 30.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.58%. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.70% of the shares, which is about 74.38 million shares worth $134.64 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with 7.92% or 40.09 million shares worth $72.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $0.76 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.