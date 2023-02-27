Why Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.65 million shares of the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.99, and it changed around -$3.51 or -3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.52B. BILL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $247.58, offering almost -187.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $86.59, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.7% since then. We note from Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 95.83 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.08% year-to-date, but still down -10.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is -19.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Bill.com Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.04 percent over the past six months and at a 529.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 866.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $247.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Bill.com Holdings Inc. to make $267.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $166.91 million and $200.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.60%.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.92% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, and 97.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.73%. Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock is held by 704 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 10.39 million shares worth $1.38 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.54% or 9.09 million shares worth $1.2 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $393.3 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $309.49 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.