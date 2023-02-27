Why Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.66M. AKAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.00, offering almost -15400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Akanda Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2810 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.90% year-to-date, but still down -31.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is -28.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.94% of Akanda Corp. shares, and 1.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.60%. Akanda Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.04% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $77293.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.18% or 62810.0 shares worth $13686.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.24 million shares worth $52697.0, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares.