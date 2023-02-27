Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 17.77 million shares of the Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.68, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.29B. VOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.04, offering almost -54.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.9% since then. We note from Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.72 million.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.42 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.42% year-to-date, but still down -4.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) is 1.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VOD is forecast to be at a low of $9.24 and a high of $23.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.12 percent over the past six months and at a -5.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.90%.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.95. It is important to note, however, that the 8.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, and 9.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.56%. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock is held by 614 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 21.79 million shares worth $246.89 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 0.76% or 20.66 million shares worth $234.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 10.07 million shares worth $118.9 million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $107.14 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.