Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.07 or -12.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.90M. VLON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.20, offering almost -1418.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.11% since then. We note from Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.85 million.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VLON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Instantly VLON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8053 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 84.52% year-to-date, but still down -32.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is 92.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLON is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.52% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 13.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.04%. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.02% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $37157.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.38% or 48644.0 shares worth $13878.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 22146.0 shares worth $6318.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9542.0 shares worth around $2355.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.