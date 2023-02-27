UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.21 million shares of the UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.67, and it changed around -$0.42 or -2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.34B. PATH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.64, offering almost -142.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.11% since then. We note from UiPath Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

UiPath Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended PATH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UiPath Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.42% year-to-date, but still down -8.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 3.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PATH is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $27.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

UiPath Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.91 percent over the past six months and at a -25.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $278.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect UiPath Inc. to make $269.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $289.7 million and $245.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.80%.

UiPath Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -549.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 31.68% per year for the next five years.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 15.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.92% of UiPath Inc. shares, and 62.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.44%. UiPath Inc. stock is held by 420 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.37% of the shares, which is about 44.05 million shares worth $559.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.05% or 28.46 million shares worth $358.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 26.46 million shares worth $336.28 million, making up 5.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.04 million shares worth around $114.01 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.