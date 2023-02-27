Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 82.35 million shares of the Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.05 or 19.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.60M. TRKA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.42, offering almost -294.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.0% since then. We note from Troika Media Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.46 million.

Troika Media Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRKA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4015 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 213.62% year-to-date, but still up 65.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is 132.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRKA is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.93% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares, and 14.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.83%. Troika Media Group Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Altium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.99% of the shares, which is about 2.67 million shares worth $1.01 million.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 3.04% or 2.04 million shares worth $0.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 80805.0 shares worth around $30576.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.