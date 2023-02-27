Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.65 million shares of the Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.02 or 8.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.79M. TMDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.20, offering almost -445.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.91% since then. We note from Titan Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Titan Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMDI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Titan Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Instantly TMDI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.56% year-to-date, but still up 15.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is -73.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMDI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1263.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -809.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -87.10%, down from the previous year.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Titan Medical Inc. shares, and 4.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.16%. Titan Medical Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Essex LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.55% of the shares, which is about 2.86 million shares worth $1.89 million.

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC, with 0.20% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 76620.0 shares worth $38241.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.