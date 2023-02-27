Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.67, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.70M. TMBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.52, offering almost -668.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.06% since then. We note from Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TMBR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.28 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.57% year-to-date, but still up 31.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is 25.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56980.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMBR is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1772.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1772.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.39 percent over the past six months and at a 14.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%.

1 analysts expect Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 4.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.35%. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 82498.0 shares worth $0.49 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.01% or 15742.0 shares worth $94452.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 73121.0 shares worth $0.44 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 9377.0 shares worth around $56262.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.