The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 6.6 million shares of the The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.09, and it changed around -$0.18 or -1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.96B. WU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.97, offering almost -52.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.26% since then. We note from The Western Union Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.22 million.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Instantly WU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.94% year-to-date, but still down -7.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is -7.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.06 day(s).

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

The Western Union Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.36 percent over the past six months and at a -9.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $996.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect The Western Union Company to make $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.16 billion and $1.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.20%. The Western Union Company earnings are expected to increase by 19.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.05% per year for the next five years.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 7.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of The Western Union Company shares, and 106.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.47%. The Western Union Company stock is held by 778 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.18% of the shares, which is about 62.5 million shares worth $843.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.85% or 45.77 million shares worth $617.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.92 million shares worth $164.15 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.52 million shares worth around $155.55 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.