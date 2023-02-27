The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.04, and it changed around $0.13 or 3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.29M. VRAR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.56, offering almost -111.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.12% since then. We note from The Glimpse Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.86K.

The Glimpse Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VRAR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Glimpse Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) trade information

Instantly VRAR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.38 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.38% year-to-date, but still down -6.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) is 19.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRAR is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 151.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect The Glimpse Group Inc. to make $3.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 151.80%.

VRAR Dividends

The Glimpse Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 28.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.23% of The Glimpse Group Inc. shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.31%. The Glimpse Group Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.17% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $3.72 million.

Northrock Partners, Llc, with 0.74% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $3.47 million, making up 4.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 41139.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.