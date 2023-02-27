Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) Shares Could Drop Up To -549.35%

In today’s recent session, 2.62 million shares of the Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $918.50M. TELL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.53, offering almost -324.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.39% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.84 million.

Tellurian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TELL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Tellurian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.04% year-to-date, but still up 2.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is -20.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TELL is forecast to be at a low of $1.30 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -549.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Tellurian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.97 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 122.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 428.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to make $131.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.58 million and $146.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 351.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.10%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.56% of Tellurian Inc. shares, and 40.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.27%. Tellurian Inc. stock is held by 314 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 38.74 million shares worth $92.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.61% or 32.77 million shares worth $78.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 35.58 million shares worth $59.77 million, making up 8.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.33 million shares worth around $36.63 million, which represents about 3.56% of the total shares outstanding.