Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.30, and it changed around -$0.31 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. TDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -70.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.54% since then. We note from Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Instantly TDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.25% year-to-date, but still up 10.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is -3.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -427.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -62.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems Inc. to make $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.70%.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 6.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.93% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, and 95.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.68%. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock is held by 328 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 19.30% of the shares, which is about 20.5 million shares worth $284.89 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 15.52% or 16.48 million shares worth $229.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.54 million shares worth $110.53 million, making up 9.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 7.4 million shares worth around $77.6 million, which represents about 6.97% of the total shares outstanding.