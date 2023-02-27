Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $458.70M. TGB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.41, offering almost -51.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.03% since then. We note from Taseko Mines Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.16% year-to-date, but still down -3.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) is -11.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Taseko Mines Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.26 percent over the past six months and at a 500.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.20%.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.08% of Taseko Mines Limited shares, and 18.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.25%. Taseko Mines Limited stock is held by 128 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.83% of the shares, which is about 8.11 million shares worth $12.89 million.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, with 2.50% or 7.17 million shares worth $11.41 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.7 million shares worth $12.25 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund held roughly 6.66 million shares worth around $10.59 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.