T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.59 million shares of the T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $144.41, and it changed around -$0.32 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.48B. TMUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.38, offering almost -6.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $116.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.04% since then. We note from T-Mobile US Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.16 million.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TMUS as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.5 for the current quarter.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Instantly TMUS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 149.40 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.15% year-to-date, but still down -1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is -2.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMUS is forecast to be at a low of $148.00 and a high of $218.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

T-Mobile US Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.63 percent over the past six months and at a 223.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 163.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,955.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect T-Mobile US Inc. to make $19.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.12 billion and $19.7 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.40%. T-Mobile US Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 64.25% per year for the next five years.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.44% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares, and 43.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.19%. T-Mobile US Inc. stock is held by 1,687 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 48.81 million shares worth $6.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.37% or 41.98 million shares worth $5.63 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 18.71 million shares worth $2.51 billion, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 16.6 million shares worth around $2.32 billion, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.