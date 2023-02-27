Stock Performance And Outlook Of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL)

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.39M. REAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.94, offering almost -552.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.09% since then. We note from The RealReal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

The RealReal Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended REAL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The RealReal Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4830 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.60% year-to-date, but still down -7.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -13.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

The RealReal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.44 percent over the past six months and at a 14.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect The RealReal Inc. to make $160.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $145.12 million and $146.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

The RealReal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -28.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.42% of The RealReal Inc. shares, and 68.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.02%. The RealReal Inc. stock is held by 194 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.45% of the shares, which is about 6.32 million shares worth $8.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.26% or 5.16 million shares worth $6.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.28 million shares worth $4.45 million, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $2.81 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.