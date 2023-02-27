Stock Performance And Outlook Of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)

In the last trading session, 12.35 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $246.23M. MMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -265.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.56% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.00 million.

Meta Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MMAT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meta Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8100 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.32% year-to-date, but still down -12.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -36.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.23 day(s).

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Meta Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.88 percent over the past six months and at a 35.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 195.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Meta Materials Inc. to make $4.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.29 million and $2.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.90%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.09% of Meta Materials Inc. shares, and 13.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.64%. Meta Materials Inc. stock is held by 137 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.53% of the shares, which is about 5.54 million shares worth $3.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.49% or 5.4 million shares worth $3.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.44 million shares worth $10.05 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5.14 million shares worth around $3.33 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.