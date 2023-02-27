Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 20.93 million shares of the Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.75, and it changed around -$1.63 or -3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.36B. SHOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.00, offering almost -91.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.01% since then. We note from Shopify Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.00 million.

Shopify Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 24 recommended SHOP as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Shopify Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.03 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.40% year-to-date, but still down -9.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is -13.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHOP is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Shopify Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.41 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -107.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Shopify Inc. to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.38 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.42%. Shopify Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -219.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.84% per year for the next five years.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Shopify Inc. shares, and 66.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.62%. Shopify Inc. stock is held by 1,344 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.44% of the shares, which is about 74.83 million shares worth $2.02 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 7.21% or 72.45 million shares worth $2.51 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 44.47 million shares worth $1.54 billion, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 18.02 million shares worth around $625.6 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.