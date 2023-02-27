SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.99M. SLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.40, offering almost -311.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.67% since then. We note from SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 277.20K.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Instantly SLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.9800 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 54.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.73% year-to-date, but still down -50.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) is -47.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.11 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) estimates and forecasts

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.10 percent over the past six months and at a -57.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -86.80%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 73.00%.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares, and 10.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.79%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.17% of the shares, which is about 0.86 million shares worth $1.49 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP, with 1.50% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $1.03 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.