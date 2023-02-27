SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.09 or -3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $422.89M. SLQT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.25, offering almost -38.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.21% since then. We note from SelectQuote Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

SelectQuote Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SLQT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SelectQuote Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.62 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 247.52% year-to-date, but still up 13.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is 193.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLQT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -225.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $260.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SelectQuote Inc. to make $192.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $275.11 million and $139.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.80%.

SelectQuote Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -340.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.70% per year for the next five years.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.48% of SelectQuote Inc. shares, and 50.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.49%. SelectQuote Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with Brookside Equity Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.62% of the shares, which is about 17.68 million shares worth $39.05 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.55% or 9.24 million shares worth $20.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.32 million shares worth $9.55 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $6.76 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.