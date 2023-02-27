Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 21.89 million shares of the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.03 or 26.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.70M. RUBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.18, offering almost -4020.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RUBY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Instantly RUBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1870 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.97% year-to-date, but still down -7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is -45.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUBY is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.60% in the next quarter.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 02.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.55% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 76.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.55%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 42.61% of the shares, which is about 38.51 million shares worth $16.7 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.89% or 13.46 million shares worth $5.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 4.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.