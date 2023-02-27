RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 5.63 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30B. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.15, offering almost -56.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.22% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.69 million.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.21 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.61% year-to-date, but still down -10.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -22.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -27.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.34% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 30.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.97%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $138.16 million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with 3.32% or 30.89 million shares worth $71.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 9.93 million shares worth $12.41 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.48 million shares worth around $11.85 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.