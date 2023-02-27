Risk-Taking Investors May Find Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 10.74 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. OPEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.05, offering almost -552.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.26% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.46 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OPEN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.78 for the current quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.76% year-to-date, but still down -23.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -12.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPEN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -549.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.98 percent over the past six months and at a -28.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -169.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,575.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 89.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to make $2.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.82 billion and $5.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.20%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -93.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.53% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 69.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.74%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 397 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 63.03 million shares worth $196.02 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.24% or 33.25 million shares worth $103.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 18.4 million shares worth $47.64 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund held roughly 15.33 million shares worth around $17.78 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.