Risk-Takers Will Like Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER).

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.76, and it changed around -$1.14 or -14.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $345.78M. BAER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.90, offering almost -283.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.78% since then. We note from Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 840.80K.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) trade information

Instantly BAER has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.45 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.27% year-to-date, but still up 60.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) is -64.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

BAER Dividends

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.37% of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 105.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1,092.08%. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.96% of the shares, which is about 3.43 million shares worth $34.18 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC, with 7.09% or 2.45 million shares worth $24.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Driehaus Event Driven Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $4.34 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Driehaus Event Driven Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $3.01 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.