Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 3.98 million shares of the Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.90, and it changed around -$2.59 or -3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.01B. RIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.01, offering almost -21.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.1% since then. We note from Rio Tinto Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Rio Tinto Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RIO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Rio Tinto Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Instantly RIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.54 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.23% year-to-date, but still down -8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is -13.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIO is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Rio Tinto Group share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.54 percent over the past six months and at a -9.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.30%. Rio Tinto Group earnings are expected to increase by -41.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.30% per year for the next five years.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.84. It is important to note, however, that the 9.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto Group shares, and 11.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.38%. Rio Tinto Group stock is held by 789 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 14.42 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 1.12% or 14.02 million shares worth $772.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.97 million shares worth $567.15 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $421.31 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.