MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around $0.21 or 25.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50M. MTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.29, offering almost -704.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.78% since then. We note from MMTec Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 440.40K.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.15% year-to-date, but still up 30.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 12.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28980.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 22 and May 02.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.22% of MMTec Inc. shares, and 5.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.79%. MMTec Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Ayrton Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.91% of the shares, which is about 91228.0 shares worth $0.13 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 1.39% or 43552.0 shares worth $62714.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2683.0 shares worth $2924.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.