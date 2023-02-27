Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 7.79 million shares of the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have been traded, and its beta is 5.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.00, and it changed around $0.33 or 4.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $850.63M. MARA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.74, offering almost -367.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.57% since then. We note from Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.22 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MARA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Instantly MARA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.75 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 104.63% year-to-date, but still down -9.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is -20.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MARA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.66 percent over the past six months and at a -258.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -260.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. to make $62.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $60.28 million and $51.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.70%. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -183.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 50.00% per year for the next five years.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, and 45.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.44%. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.39% of the shares, which is about 10.97 million shares worth $75.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.38% or 8.62 million shares worth $59.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.29 million shares worth $22.8 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $19.52 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.