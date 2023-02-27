Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 11.02 million shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.31B. LU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.05, offering almost -213.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.0% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.48 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LU as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.98% year-to-date, but still down -11.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -19.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LU is forecast to be at a low of $9.60 and a high of $40.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1707.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -326.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Lufax Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.31 percent over the past six months and at a -44.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.90%.

Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 12.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.10% per year for the next five years.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 7.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders